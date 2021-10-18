.
International travel searches spike after US moves to ease curbs

People stand in line to get through the TSA security checkpoint at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on August 28, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Travel website Kayak said on Monday searches related to international travel to the United States spiked 48 percent on Saturday, from the same day one week earlier.

This followed the White House’s announcement on Friday that it would lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Kayak is owned and operated by Booking Holdings.

Separately, Expedia said on Monday that there was a 28 percent increase in UK travelers and a 24 percent increase in French travelers searching for hotels in the United States, comparing Oct. 8-10 to Oct. 15-17.

Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian said last week before the White House’s statement that the airline had seen “improving trends internationally, spurred by the decision to lift” the restrictions, announced in September.

“Thanks to this important policy change, many families are going to be reunited this holiday season for the first time in almost two years,” Bastian said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said late Friday that foreign nationals who had received mixed doses of vaccines would be eligible to travel to the United States, but additional questions remain to be answered, including the government’s policies on exemptions, including for children.

Read more: Former US Secretary Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications

