.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

New Zealand COVID-19 cases hit record high despite vaccination push

  • Font
A sign on an Auckland motorway urges people to get vaccinated at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination clinic during a single-day vaccination drive, aimed at significantly increasing the percentage of vaccinated people in the country, in Auckland, New Zealand, October 16, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
A sign on an Auckland motorway urges people to get vaccinated at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination clinic during a single-day vaccination drive, aimed at significantly increasing the percentage of vaccinated people in the country, in Auckland, New Zealand, October 16, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

New Zealand COVID-19 cases hit record high despite vaccination push

AFP

Published: Updated:

New Zealand recorded its highest number of daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic on Tuesday as a Delta-variant outbreak that dashed the nation’s “Covid Zero” hopes showed no signs of easing.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Health authorities announced 94 new virus cases, exceeding the previous daily record of 89 set in April last year during the first wave of Covid-19 infections.

While case numbers remain low by most international standards, they have been steadily growing since the highly transmissible Delta variant was first found in New Zealand in mid-August.

The outbreak, centered on Auckland, has forced Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to drop her core policy goal of eliminating the virus in favor of ramping up vaccination efforts.

The center-left leader is set to unveil a new strategy on Friday that will allow for greater freedoms once vaccination targets have been reached.

Around two-thirds of the eligible population have now been fully inoculated.

“We know that vaccinations are already making a significant difference to the outbreak in Auckland, but so too are people following the rules,” Ardern told reporters.

Before the arrival of Delta, New Zealand won widespread praise for its hardline approach, which involved strict lockdowns, rigorous contact tracing and tight border restrictions.

The measures paid off, with just 28 deaths in a population of five million and domestic life near normal for long periods.

But Ardern has conceded Delta was a “game-changer”, spreading at a rate too fast for contract-tracers to keep up.

Read more:

New Zealand extends Auckland COVID-19 lockdown in battle on delta variant

New Zealand drops its COVID-19 elimination strategy as delta variant persists

New Zealand police arrest men smuggling KFC into city in COVID-19 lockdown

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iran to sign 20-year cooperation agreement with Venezuela in coming months: FM Iran to sign 20-year cooperation agreement with Venezuela in coming months: FM
Former US Secretary Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications Former US Secretary Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications
Top Content
Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries
Former US Secretary Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications Former US Secretary Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications
Nasrallah: Lebanese Forces real agenda is civil war, Hezbollah has 100,000 fighters Nasrallah: Lebanese Forces real agenda is civil war, Hezbollah has 100,000 fighters
Kuwait MP submits bill to impose tax on expat remittances: Report Kuwait MP submits bill to impose tax on expat remittances: Report
Iran to sign 20-year cooperation agreement with Venezuela in coming months: FM Iran to sign 20-year cooperation agreement with Venezuela in coming months: FM
Turkey summons ambassadors of US, Germany, France over calls for releasing Kavala Turkey summons ambassadors of US, Germany, France over calls for releasing Kavala
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More