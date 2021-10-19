.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine highly protective in 12-18 age group: US CDC

  • Font
Thomas Lo (15) receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Northwell Health's Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, U.S., May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Thomas Lo (15) receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Northwell Health's Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, U.S., May 13, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine highly protective in 12-18 age group: US CDC

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine was 93 percent effective in preventing hospitalizations among those aged 12 to 18, according to an analysis released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday.

The study was conducted between June and September, when the extremely contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus was predominant.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Yet, the data from 19 pediatric hospitals showed that among the 179 patients who were hospitalized for COVID-19, 97 percent were unvaccinated, providing reassurance of the vaccine’s efficacy.

Of the roughly 16 percent of patients hospitalized with severe enough COVID-19 to require life support, none were vaccinated.

The CDC report builds on trials done by the companies in this age group that showed high immune response against the virus, but which were not designed to demonstrate efficacy against hospitalization.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is authorized for children as young as 12, and the companies are seeking authorization for use in those as young as five years of age.

A panel of experts advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration are expected to weigh in on data on young children later this month.

The CDC data “reinforces the importance of vaccination to protect US youths against severe COVID-19,” the study authors said.

Read more:

US workers face layoffs as US COVID-19 vaccine mandates kick in

What you need to know about COVID-19 right now

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US jury convicts man who created computer code to help ISIS US jury convicts man who created computer code to help ISIS
Riyadh Winter Wonderland back in Saudi Arabia, 40 pct larger than previous season Riyadh Winter Wonderland back in Saudi Arabia, 40 pct larger than previous season
Top Content
USGS reports magnitude 6 earthquake in Eastern Mediterranean felt in Egypt, Lebanon USGS reports magnitude 6 earthquake in Eastern Mediterranean felt in Egypt, Lebanon
Portugal seizes cocaine worth $232 mln on board yacht in Atlantic Ocean Portugal seizes cocaine worth $232 mln on board yacht in Atlantic Ocean
Top US official in Lebanon to discuss energy crisis, border dispute with Israel Top US official in Lebanon to discuss energy crisis, border dispute with Israel
Israeli scuba diver discovers ancient Crusader sword Israeli scuba diver discovers ancient Crusader sword
More tickets on sale for Saudi Arabia’s F1 Grand Prix after capacity increase More tickets on sale for Saudi Arabia’s F1 Grand Prix after capacity increase
US jury convicts man who created computer code to help ISIS US jury convicts man who created computer code to help ISIS
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More