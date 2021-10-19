Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine highly protective in 12-18 age group: US CDC

The Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine was 93 percent effective in preventing hospitalizations among those aged 12 to 18, according to an analysis released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday.

The study was conducted between June and September, when the extremely contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus was predominant.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Yet, the data from 19 pediatric hospitals showed that among the 179 patients who were hospitalized for COVID-19, 97 percent were unvaccinated, providing reassurance of the vaccine’s efficacy.

Of the roughly 16 percent of patients hospitalized with severe enough COVID-19 to require life support, none were vaccinated.

The CDC report builds on trials done by the companies in this age group that showed high immune response against the virus, but which were not designed to demonstrate efficacy against hospitalization.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is authorized for children as young as 12, and the companies are seeking authorization for use in those as young as five years of age.

A panel of experts advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration are expected to weigh in on data on young children later this month.

The CDC data “reinforces the importance of vaccination to protect US youths against severe COVID-19,” the study authors said.

Read more:

US workers face layoffs as US COVID-19 vaccine mandates kick in

What you need to know about COVID-19 right now