Saudi Arabia records 49 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has recorded 49 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

A total of 548,018 cases of coronavirus have now been detected in Saudi Arabia, while 8,767 people have died of the virus.

Meanwhile there were 38 recoveries, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 537,037.

Many COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks in open spaces in public areas that are monitored by the contact-tracing Tawakkalna app.

Social distancing regulations have also been dropped and public places, transport, restaurants, cinemas, and other gatherings monitored by Tawakkalna are allowed to operate at full capacity once again for people who have received both vaccine doses.

Mecca’s Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina are also allowed to operate again at full capacity for vaccinated individuals.

