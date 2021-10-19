Scandinavian airlines drop COVID-19 mask rules for some flights

Four Scandinavian airlines dropped mask requirements for regional flights on Monday.

SAS (Scandinavian Airlines), Norwegian, Wideroe, and Fly lifted their mask mandates for domestic flights and international between Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, The Independent reported.

Masks will still be required for flights outside the region.

“Due to the opening of societies and general recommendations from authorities in Scandinavia, SAS is, from 18 October 2021, removing the requirement for mandatory use of face masks on flights within Scandinavia,” a statement posted on the SAS website on Friday said.

“We believe the time is right now based on the infection situation in the country,” SAS spokesperson John Eckhoff told Norway’s TV2.

“The Norwegian infection control guide no longer requires domestic passengers to wear face masks, so this requirement will no longer apply on board Wideroe’s flights,” Wideroe spokesperson Silje Brandvoll told Norwegian Radio.

“We’re back - now also without a face mask!” Norwegian tweeted on Thursday.

Sweden lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions in late September following a comprehensive inoculation strategy.

A ban on travelers from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain was lifted on Tuesday, the Swedish Ministry of Justice announced on Friday.

About 70 percent of Swedes aged 16 and above are now fully vaccinated.

The country suffered many more deaths per capita than its neighbors, which enforced stronger measures, but still fewer than other, larger European countries.

Restrictions were abruptly dropped in Norway on September 25, and Norwegians flocked to bars, nightclubs, and restaurants to celebrate.

Denmark was one of the first European countries to lift COVID-19 restrictions, with life returning to relative normality in early September.

The country’s entry rules will be relaxed for unvaccinated travelers on Monday, October 25.

