UAE relaxes COVID-19 rules, allows more people at weddings, condolences, gatherings

The United Arab Emirates has raised the COVID-19 capacity at social gatherings in homes to 80 percent, provided that the total attendance does not exceed 60 people, in addition to specifying a maximum of ten people to provide hospitality services.

The United Arab Emirates’ National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported Friday an update of the coronavirus protocol for holding parties, gatherings, weddings, and condolences in homes.

“It is allowed to attend the event for those who have completed 14 days of vaccination, in addition to fulfilling the conditions of green passage and highlighting it in the ALHOSN UAE application, according to the third dose protocol for the type of vaccine and the approved protocols accompanying it,” NCEMA added in a statement.

NCEMA added that everyone must present a negative PCR test result not exceeding 48 hours from the date of the event.

The protocol also includes a number of preventive measures to ensure the health and safety of all attendees, including temperature measurement before entering, the need to adhere to wearing masks all the time, and the continuation of sterilization and disinfection of places, with the need to have sterilization tools available for attendance.

“The entry process is organized and there is no gathering or crowding, and we recommend the use of barriers to organizing the entry and exit processes. We emphasize greeting without handshakes or hugs and applying the principle of physical distancing of one and a half meters all the time, as well as allowing a maximum of ten people to sit at one table,” NCEMA added.

NCEMA called upon the honorable public to warn the invitees not to attend the occasion if they feel any respiratory symptoms or fever.

