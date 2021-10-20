.
.
.
.
Sanofi says its flu vaccine can be co-administered with Moderna’s COVID-19 shot

The logo of Sanofi is seen at the company's research and production centre in Vitry-sur-Seine. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Sanofi SA’s flu vaccine can be safely given along with Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine, the French drugmaker said on Wednesday, citing study data.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The study supports the current recommendation by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be given simultaneously. The data was reported in slides set to be presented later to a panel of CDC advisers.

