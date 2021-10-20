Saudi Arabia continues COVID-19 social distancing measures at mosques

Mosques in Saudi Arabia must continue to apply social distancing measures between worshippers but checking the “Tawakalna” app is no longer required, as the country eased COVID-19 rules last week, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Advertisement

The Kingdom eased COVID-19 restrictions, allowing gatherings, and lifting some mask mandates for those who have received both vaccine doses, the interior ministry announced.

The Public Health Authority recommended to continue with social distancing measures in mosques as they are now open to receive worshippers of all ages without checking the vaccination status, SPA cited the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance as saying.

SPA added that the ministry is constantly following up with the concerned authorities on all instructions regarding COVID-19 precautionary measures and is working to implement them in order to ensure the safety of worshippers.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia to begin lifting some COVID-19 restrictions from Sunday: Ministry

Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Mecca’s Grand Mosque as COVID-19 rules eased

Saudi Arabia’s new COVID-19 vaccination rules come into effect