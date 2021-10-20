.
Saudi Arabia continues COVID-19 social distancing measures at mosques

A Saudi man wearing a protective face mask performs the Friday prayers inside the Al-Rajhi Mosque, after the announcement of the easing of lockdown measures amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Saudi Arabia continues COVID-19 social distancing measures at mosques

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Mosques in Saudi Arabia must continue to apply social distancing measures between worshippers but checking the “Tawakalna” app is no longer required, as the country eased COVID-19 rules last week, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Kingdom eased COVID-19 restrictions, allowing gatherings, and lifting some mask mandates for those who have received both vaccine doses, the interior ministry announced.

The Public Health Authority recommended to continue with social distancing measures in mosques as they are now open to receive worshippers of all ages without checking the vaccination status, SPA cited the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance as saying.

SPA added that the ministry is constantly following up with the concerned authorities on all instructions regarding COVID-19 precautionary measures and is working to implement them in order to ensure the safety of worshippers.

