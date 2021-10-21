.
Iraq resumes direct flights with Saudi Arabia after nearly two years of suspension

An Iraqi Airways Boeing 747 sits at Baghdad International Airport on August 5, 2014. (File photo: AFP)
An Iraqi Airways Boeing 747 sits at Baghdad International Airport on August 5, 2014. (File photo: AFP)

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Iraq’s transportation ministry announced the resumption of Iraqi Airways direct flights with Saudi Arabia, state news agency INA reported on Thursday.

“Thanks to great efforts, our national carrier resumed its direct flights from Iraq’s airports to Saudi Arabia’s airports, after a suspension of nearly two years due to the coronavirus pandemic,” the ministry said in a statement.

Iraq had suspended all flights to and from its airports in March 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Saudi Arabia had suspended travel to and from Iraq in the same month.

The Iraqi transport ministry added: “The resumption follows high level coordination with the Hajj and Umrah Authority and the Saudi side to ease transporting Iraqi Umrah pilgrims according to the instructions set forth in the two countries.”

