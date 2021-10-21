.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Melbourne readies to come out of world’s longest COVID-19 lockdown

  • Font
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks along a deserted city bridge during morning commute hours on the first day of a lockdown as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks along a deserted city bridge during morning commute hours on the first day of a lockdown as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Melbourne readies to come out of world’s longest COVID-19 lockdown

Reuters, Sydney

Published: Updated:

Millions in Melbourne are readying to come out of the world’s longest COVID-19 lockdown later on Thursday even as cases hover near record levels, with pubs, restaurants and cafes rushing to restock supplies before opening their doors.

Since early August, residents in Australia’s second-largest city have been in lockdown - their sixth during the pandemic - to quell an outbreak fueled by the highly infectious delta strain.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Officials had promised to lift lockdowns once double-dose vaccinations for people aged above 16 exceeded 70 percent in Victoria state, of which Melbourne is the capital.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday confirmed the state had reached that target, with more restrictions set to ease as inoculations hit 80 percent and 90 percent.

People queue at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Melbourne on September 1, 2021. (AFP)
People queue at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Melbourne on September 1, 2021. (AFP)

“The longest road has been journeyed in Victoria and that long road really starts to open up tonight,” Morrison told Seven News on Thursday.

From 11:59 p.m. (1359 GMT) Thursday, pubs and cafes can have 20 fully vaccinated patrons indoors and 50 outdoors, while hairdressers can allow entry for five customers. Masks will still be mandatory both indoors and outdoors.

By then, the city of five million would have spent a cumulative 262 days, or nearly nine months, under stay-home orders since March 2020 - the world’s longest, exceeding a 234-day lockdown in Buenos Aires, according to Australian media.

Pubs have begun to take more beer ahead of the reopening with Carlton & United Breweries, owned by Japan’s Asahi Group Holdings, saying it had moved an extra 50,000 kegs to venues across the city on Thursday.

As businesses prepare to welcome customers, daily infections rose to 2,232 in Victoria on Thursday, the second highest daily count in any Australian jurisdiction during the pandemic.

Vaccination surge

After largely stamping out infections in 2020, Australia has ditched its COVID-zero approach and is aiming to live with virus amid higher vaccinations after being rocked by a third wave of infections in the country’s southeast since mid-June.

Despite the delta wave, Australia has recorded only about 152,000 cases and 1,590 deaths, far lower than many comparable countries.

Cases in New South Wales, home to Sydney, rose for the third straight day on Thursday to 372 from 283 a day earlier.

Virus-free Queensland state is on alert after reporting its first new local case in two weeks - an unvaccinated rideshare driver who spent 10 days in the community while potentially infectious. Authorities said they would check with Uber if the driver had worked while he was infectious.

A spokesperson for Uber said “the driver-partner has not driven with the Uber platform since Sept. 19.”

Sydney and Canberra, the national capital, exited lockdowns last week after speeding through their vaccination targets. Other states are COVID-free or have very few cases.

With restrictions beginning to ease, Qantas Airways said it would ramp up daily flights between Sydney and Melbourne, one of the world’s busiest domestic routes before the pandemic, to about 15 from the first week of November from just one now.

Read more:

India hits 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses

Qantas prepares planes ahead of Sydney’s international reopening on Nov. 1

Latest on the worldwide spread of the COVID-19

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families
UAE eases COVID-19 rules, allows more people at weddings, funerals, gatherings UAE eases COVID-19 rules, allows more people at weddings, funerals, gatherings
Top Content
Riyadh Season 2021 kicks off in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh Season 2021 kicks off in Saudi Arabia’s capital
Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families
Syria explosion targeting army bus kills 13, wounds three in Damascus Syria explosion targeting army bus kills 13, wounds three in Damascus
Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season kicks off with Pitbull concert, audience exceeds 750,000 Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season kicks off with Pitbull concert, audience exceeds 750,000
Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season: Everything you need to know Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season: Everything you need to know
Queen Elizabeth ‘politely’ turns down ‘Oldie of the Year’ award Queen Elizabeth ‘politely’ turns down ‘Oldie of the Year’ award
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More