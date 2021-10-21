.
Saudi Arabia launches third COVID-19 booster vaccine dose for people 18 and older

Saudi physician Hala Alkattan prepares to inject a Pfizer vaccine at a new coronavirus vaccination center, at the Jeddah old airport, Saudi Arabia. (File photo: AP)
Coronavirus

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia called on citizens and residents on Wednesday to book their third COVID-19 vaccine dose, or booster shot, if they are 18 or older, according to the Ministry of Health.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“Now, it is possible to book an appointment for the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for the age group (18) years and over, after (6) months have passed since taking the second dose, by booking the appointment through the ‘Sehaty’ and ‘Tawakkalna’ apps,” the Saudi health ministry said in a tweet.

“We advise those who have health risks to hurry up and take a third dose to boost their immunity,” the health ministry added.

Saudi Arabia began easing COVID-19 restrictions earlier this week, allowing gatherings and lifting some mask mandates for those who have received two vaccine doses, the interior ministry announced.

Masks in open spaces will no longer be mandatory for fully-vaccinated people, although members of the public must still wear them in closed spaces and areas that are not monitored by the Tawakkalna tracing app, the ministry added in a statement.

In August, the Kingdom banned all unvaccinated citizens and residents from entering public establishments, such as malls and restaurants.

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported 47 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 548,065. The Kingdom has administered over 44 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

