UAE new daily COVID-19 cases fall under 100 for the second time in 2021

A medical staff member obtains a swab sample from a man inside a vehicle at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in al-Khawaneej district of the gulf emirate of Dubai. (AFP)
A medical staff member obtains a swab sample from a man inside a vehicle at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in al-Khawaneej district of the gulf emirate of Dubai. (AFP)
UAE new daily COVID-19 cases fall under 100 for the second time in 2021

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates reported on Thursday 94 cases of new COVID-19 infections - only the second time in 2021 cases have fallen below the 100 mark.

The country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) also reported 140 recoveries and two virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 2,126.

Total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset increased to 739, 018 and total recoveries to 732,873.

Thursday’s figures also marked a record low of new infections this year. The previous lowest was reported on Sunday when the UAE reported just 99 daily new cases.

NCEMA have also announced that 96.58 percent of the population have also received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while almost 86.58 percent have been fully inoculated.

The UAE has been leading the way in vaccinating its population against the virus, with over 20.8 million doses already administered.

UAE eases COVID-19 rules, allows more people at weddings, funerals, gatherings

Global TB deaths rising after COVID-19 pandemic; cases in Saudi, UAE fall

UAE continues to be world leader for COVID-19 vaccination rates: Officials

