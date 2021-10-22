.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Melbourne reopens as world's most locked-down city eases COVID-19 restrictions

  • Font
People cross a street in Melbourne on October 11, 2021, during a lockdown against Covid-19 coronavirus as Sydney ended a 106-day lockdown. (AFP)
People cross a street in Melbourne on October 11, 2021, during a lockdown against Covid-19 coronavirus as Sydney ended a 106-day lockdown. (AFP)

Melbourne reopens as world's most locked-down city eases COVID-19 restrictions

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Melbourne residents flocked to the city's pubs, restaurants and hair salons in the early hours of Friday after the world's most locked-down city emerged from its most recent spate of restrictions designed to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Australia's second-largest city has so far endured 262 days, or nearly nine months, of restrictions during six separate lockdowns since March 2020, representing the longest cumulative lockdown for any city in the world.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Argentina's capital, Buenos Aires, last year went through 234 straight days of lockdown.

In Melbourne, people were seen cheering and clapping from their balconies, while cars honked horns continuously at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday when lockdown restrictions in place since early August ended.

“It was fantastic to hear horns honking and people yelling. I was giving it a fair go,” Melbourne Mayor Sally Capp told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Many venues, including food outlets and even haircutters, opened at the unusual hour for the occasion.

Similar scenes were recorded in the country's largest city, Sydney, almost two weeks ago, as authorities started easing restrictions as COVID-19 vaccination rates rise.

Just over 70 percent of adults in Australia are now fully vaccinated.

Under relaxed rules in Melbourne, restaurants and cafes can reopen with up to 20 people indoors and 50 outdoors - all of whom must be vaccinated - while 10 guests can gather at homes. Masks will remain mandatory.

Australia had stayed largely virus-free for most of this year until a third wave of infections fueled by the Delta variant spread across its southeast from late June, forcing months-long lockdowns in its largest cities.

Melbourne's reopening will be a boost for the country's A$2 trillion ($1.51 trillion) economy after recent lockdowns pushed it to the brink of a second recession in as many years.

Even with the Delta outbreaks, Australia's coronavirus numbers are still far lower than those of many comparable nations, with some 152,000 cases and 1,590 deaths.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Australian region makes COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for service sector workers

Sydney eases more COVID-19 restrictions as vaccinations pass key milestone

‘Freedom Day’: Sydney reopens as Australia looks to live with COVID-19

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee on top of Ain Dubai wheel pod on opening day Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee on top of Ain Dubai wheel pod on opening day
Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families
Top Content
In pictures: Jennifer Gates, Nayel Nassar share photos of their $2 mln wedding In pictures: Jennifer Gates, Nayel Nassar share photos of their $2 mln wedding
Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season kicks off with opening parade exceeding 750,000 visitors Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season kicks off with opening parade exceeding 750,000 visitors
Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee on top of Ain Dubai wheel pod on opening day Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee on top of Ain Dubai wheel pod on opening day
Flight’s canceled, schools closed as China fight new COVID-19 outbreak Flight’s canceled, schools closed as China fight new COVID-19 outbreak
US holds three ‘successful’ test rocket launches for hypersonic weapons program US holds three ‘successful’ test rocket launches for hypersonic weapons program
Arab Coalition launches military operation in Yemen’s Sanaa Arab Coalition launches military operation in Yemen’s Sanaa
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More