Saudi Arabia records 47 COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

General view of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Unsplash, Ekrem Osmanoglu)
Coronavirus

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has recorded 47 new cases of COVID-19 and two virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

A total of 8,778 people have now died from the virus in Saudi Arabia, while 548,252 positive cases have been recorded.

The Kingdom’s health ministry urged people on Wednesday to receive a third boost vaccine dose to protect against the virus.

COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed on Sunday October 17, with caps on public gatherings and mask mandates in certain areas lifted for vaccinated people.

Social distancing is still required in enclosed spaces such as mosques.

