The UAE records 94 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

  • Font
The View at The Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, UAE. (Twitter)
Coronavirus

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 94 new COVID-19 cases and one virus-related death in the last 24 hours, according the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

A total of 2,130 people have now died from complications relating to COVID-19 in the UAE, while there have been 739,284 recorded cases.

Meanwhile, 123 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 733,250.

The UAE on Tuesday relaxed COVID-19 measures, increasing the capacity at social gatherings in homes to 80 percent for vaccinated people, or those with a negative PCR test, according to the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA).

