.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UK plans 6 billion pound package to boost health service capacity

  • Font
Lorna Lucas, 81, reacts as she receives the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs shortly before her husband, Winston also has one administered at Guy's Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP)
Lorna Lucas, 81, reacts as she receives the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs shortly before her husband, Winston also has one administered at Guy's Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (File photo: AP)
Coronavirus

UK plans 6 billion pound package to boost health service capacity

Reuters

Published: Updated:

British finance minister Rishi Sunak’s budget this week will include an extra 5.9 billion pounds ($8.1 billion) of spending for the health service over the next few years to drive down waiting lists, the finance ministry said on Sunday.

The sum comes on top of an 8 billion pound package announced in September to tackle backlogs built up over the COVID-19 pandemic, the finance ministry said.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The spending is aimed at increasing what is termed elective activity in the National Health Service (NHS) - such as scans and non-emergency procedures - by 30 percent by the 2024/25 financial year.

It comprises 2.3 billion pounds for testing services, 2.1 billion pounds to improve the technology behind the health service, and 1.5 billion pounds to increase bed capacity.

“This is a game-changing investment in the NHS to make sure we have the right buildings, equipment and systems to get patients the help they need and make sure the NHS is fit for the future,” Sunak said in a statement.

On Saturday, the government said the budget would include 5 billion pounds to fund health research and 3 billion pounds for education.

Sunak is expected to set fairly tight limits for most areas of day-to-day public spending in his budget on Wednesday, which will seek to lower public debt after a record surge in borrowing during the pandemic.

Read more:

China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up, to step up monitoring

Man allegedly uses COVID-19 business relief funds to buy $58,000 Pokemon card

COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study
Meet the Belgian company championing Lebanon’s smaller farmers Meet the Belgian company championing Lebanon’s smaller farmers
Top Content
COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study COVID-19 brain damage is similar to that caused by strokes: Study
German lawmaker demands sanctioning Turkey, confronting Erdogan’s ‘authoritarianism’ German lawmaker demands sanctioning Turkey, confronting Erdogan’s ‘authoritarianism’
Saudi Arabia will nationalize marketing professions to increase Saudization Saudi Arabia will nationalize marketing professions to increase Saudization
Film crew voiced complaints before Alec Baldwin's fatal on-set shooting Film crew voiced complaints before Alec Baldwin's fatal on-set shooting
Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister says OPEC will not change its strategy Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister says OPEC will not change its strategy
UAE investigates Union Properties executives over financial irregularities: WAM UAE investigates Union Properties executives over financial irregularities: WAM
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More