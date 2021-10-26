.
Bahrain approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 3-11

A woman displays her COVID-19 vaccine certificate in front of the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Center in the capital Manama, on December 24, 2020. (AFP)
A woman displays her COVID-19 vaccine certificate in front of the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Center in the capital Manama, on December 24, 2020. (AFP)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Bahrain has approved the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 3 and 11 years from October 27, the state media office said on Tuesday.

“The national team noted that this age group was allowed to receive the vaccination after the vaccination committee studied all the medical recommendations issued in this regard in order to preserve their health and safety by acquiring immunity against the virus,” the Bahrain News Agency reported.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The national medical team also stressed the importance of vaccinating the targeted age group “to protect them and their families and society, especially in light of the long incubation period of the virus in children in the event of infection.”

Those interested can register for the vaccination through the Ministry of Health website: healthalert .gov.bh or through the dedicated mobile application.

A parent or guardian’s consent is required for children to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, the news agency reported. They must also be accompanied by an adult while receiving the vaccine.

The BNA also reported that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine would soon be approved for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

With Reuters

