China locks down Lanzhou, city of 4 million, over COVID-19

China placed Lanzhou, a northwestern city of four million, under lockdown Tuesday in a bid to stamp out a domestic coronavirus spike, with residents told not to leave home except in emergencies.

“All types of residential communities are to implement closed management,” said the local government in a statement, as China reported 29 new domestic infections.

