China locks down Lanzhou, city of 4 million, over COVID-19

Staff members talk outside booths where people receive a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination center, during a government-organized visit, in Beijing, China, April 15, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

AFP

China placed Lanzhou, a northwestern city of four million, under lockdown Tuesday in a bid to stamp out a domestic coronavirus spike, with residents told not to leave home except in emergencies.

“All types of residential communities are to implement closed management,” said the local government in a statement, as China reported 29 new domestic infections.

China’s Beijing launches new mass testing after new COVID-19 cases found

Hong Kong to tighten COVID-19 rules, seeks to open to China

China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up, to step up monitoring

