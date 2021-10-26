.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

French health minister says ordered 50,000 doses of Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral pills

  • Font
French Health Minister Olivier Veran speaks during a news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation in France, at the Bichat hospital in Paris. (File photo: Reuters)
French Health Minister Olivier Veran speaks during a news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation in France, at the Bichat hospital in Paris. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

French health minister says ordered 50,000 doses of Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral pills

Reuters, Paris

Published: Updated:

France has ordered 50,000 doses of Merck & Co’s experimental COVID-19 antiviral drug for adults, the country’s health minister Olivier Veran told a hearing at the French Senate on Tuesday.

“France positioned itself very early in pre-ordering. France ordered 50,000 doses of the drug,” Veran told lawmakers about molnupiravir, which is Merck & Co’s experimental antiviral pills
to treat COVID-19 ailments.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Governments around the world are preparing to ensure they can cope any pick-up in the COVID virus as the winter season approaches in the northern hemisphere.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Merck & Co said on Monday that the European Union’s drug regulator had initiated a real-time review of its experimental COVID antiviral drug for adults.

While vaccines are the main weapons against COVID-19, Merck’s experimental pill molnupiravir could be a game-changer after studies showed it could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of contracting severe illness.

Read more:

EU regulator starts real-time review of US drugmaker Merck’s COVID-19 pill

Expo 2020 Dubai: WHO chief urges more COVID-19 vaccine help for poor nations

China locks down Lanzhou, city of 4 million, over COVID-19

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Bahrain approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 3-11 Bahrain approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 3-11
Blackrock CEO says high probability of oil reaching $100/barrel: Saudi Arabia’s FII Blackrock CEO says high probability of oil reaching $100/barrel: Saudi Arabia’s FII
Top Content
UAE driver who won $13.6 million can’t decide whether to quit job UAE driver who won $13.6 million can’t decide whether to quit job
Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced
Expo 2020 Dubai records 1.5 million visits since opening Expo 2020 Dubai records 1.5 million visits since opening
Japan’s Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status Japan’s Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status
China locks down Lanzhou, city of 4 million, over COVID-19 China locks down Lanzhou, city of 4 million, over COVID-19
At least 12 injured in Khartoum clashes after apparent coup attempt: Medical source At least 12 injured in Khartoum clashes after apparent coup attempt: Medical source
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More