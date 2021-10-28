.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

The UAE records 88 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in 24 hours

  • Font
Burj Khalifa at sunset in Dubai, UAE. (Unsplash, Ishan Seefromthesky)
Burj Khalifa at sunset in Dubai, UAE. (Unsplash, Ishan Seefromthesky)
Coronavirus

The UAE records 88 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in 24 hours

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 88 new COVID-19 cases and no virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

It is the lowest recorded figure of new daily COVID-19 cases in 2021.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

A total of 2,135 people have died from complications relating to COVID-19 in the UAE, while there have been 739,654 recorded cases.

Meanwhile, 142 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 733,782.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Health officials in the UAE on Tuesday praised members of the public for following safety protocols and helping get new daily COVID-19 cases under 100 – but said variants of the disease are still a cause for concern.

During the UAE’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said this means safety measures – including wearing face masks – must continue to limit the threat of infections.

Read more:

UAE officials laud public for low COVID-19 cases, continues to monitor new strains

UAE continues to be world leader for COVID-19 vaccination rates: Officials

The UAE records 94 COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanon’s Kordahi on calls for his resignation: We cannot remain subject to blackmail Lebanon’s Kordahi on calls for his resignation: We cannot remain subject to blackmail
Saudi Arabia designates Lebanon’s Al-Qard al-Hassan terrorist entity, freezes assets Saudi Arabia designates Lebanon’s Al-Qard al-Hassan terrorist entity, freezes assets
Top Content
‘Squid Game’ world takeover continues at Expo 2020 Dubai ‘Squid Game’ world takeover continues at Expo 2020 Dubai
Saudi Arabia: 44 foreign companies to relocate to Riyadh including PepsiCo, Deloitte Saudi Arabia: 44 foreign companies to relocate to Riyadh including PepsiCo, Deloitte
Hiroshima nuclear bomb survivor Sunao Tsuboi dies at 96 Hiroshima nuclear bomb survivor Sunao Tsuboi dies at 96
Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases
Lebanon’s Kordahi on calls for his resignation: We cannot remain subject to blackmail Lebanon’s Kordahi on calls for his resignation: We cannot remain subject to blackmail
Saudi Arabia designates Lebanon’s Al-Qard al-Hassan terrorist entity, freezes assets Saudi Arabia designates Lebanon’s Al-Qard al-Hassan terrorist entity, freezes assets
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More