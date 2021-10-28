.
UK to remove final seven countries from COVID-19 travel ‘red list’

Arriving passengers queue at UK Border Control at the Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain June 29, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters

Britain will remove the last seven countries from its coronavirus “red list” which has required travelers to spend time in hotel quarantine, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday.

The last seven countries which will be removed from the list from Nov. 1 are Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela.

Shapps also said 30 more countries would be added to a list of nations whose coronavirus vaccinations are recognized by Britain, taking the list to over 135 countries in total.

Read more: The UAE records 88 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in 24 hours

