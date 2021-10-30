.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Jordan will deport foreign workers who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19

  • Font
A civil defense personnel checks the temperature of worshippers ahead of the Friday prayers outside al-Husseini mosque, as Jordan announced stricter measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Amman, Jordan February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Muath Freij NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
A civil defense personnel checks the temperature of worshippers ahead of the Friday prayers outside al-Husseini mosque, as Jordan announced stricter measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Amman, Jordan February 26, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Jordan will deport foreign workers who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19

AFP, Amman

Published: Updated:

Jordan warned on Saturday that it will start deporting any foreign workers who have not received two jabs of a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-December.

“Strict measures will be taken against expatriate workers who have not received two doses of Covid vaccine, starting from December 15,” said an interior ministry statement published by the official news agency Petra.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

It said the measures would include “the expulsion of those who are not vaccinated”.

Tens of thousands of Egyptians, Filipinos and other nationalities work in the kingdom, which has opened centers dedicated to the free vaccination of Jordanians and foreigners.

In its statement, the ministry reminded foreign workers that they should “get vaccinated free of charge and do not need to present a residence or work permit."

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

So far, the number of people who have received two vaccine doses has exceeded 3.5 million out of a total population of 10 million.

The kingdom has recorded more than 859,000 cases of coronavirus infection and more than 11,000 deaths.

Read more:

Jordan’s crown prince tests positive for coronavirus, King Abdullah in quarantine

Two COVID-19 patients die after power outage in hospital in Jordan’s Amman

Jordan to vaccinate children aged 12 and above against COVID-19

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US sanctions Hezbollah-backed MP, two Lebanese businessmen over corruption US sanctions Hezbollah-backed MP, two Lebanese businessmen over corruption
Lebanon’s Kordahi on calls for his resignation: We cannot remain subject to blackmail Lebanon’s Kordahi on calls for his resignation: We cannot remain subject to blackmail
Top Content
Saudi Arabia expels Lebanese ambassador to Riyadh, recalls ambassador from Beirut Saudi Arabia expels Lebanese ambassador to Riyadh, recalls ambassador from Beirut
Turkey deports Syrian refugees over ‘provocative’ banana images Turkey deports Syrian refugees over ‘provocative’ banana images
Abu Dhabi Police reveals cause of explosion off Yas Island Abu Dhabi Police reveals cause of explosion off Yas Island
Bahrain asks Lebanese ambassador to leave the country within 48 hours Bahrain asks Lebanese ambassador to leave the country within 48 hours
Cristiano Ronaldo announces partner expecting twins Cristiano Ronaldo announces partner expecting twins
Riyadh submits formal request to host Expo 2030, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince says Riyadh submits formal request to host Expo 2030, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince says
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More