Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases hit new record at 40,251

A food delivery courier wearing a protective mask runs in front of Christ the Saviour cathedral, the main Russian Orthodox church in central Moscow, on October 18, 2021, amid the outbreak of Covid-19, caused by the novel coronavirus. (AFP)
A food delivery courier wearing a protective mask runs in front of Christ the Saviour cathedral, the main Russian Orthodox church in central Moscow, on October 18, 2021, amid the outbreak of Covid-19, caused by the novel coronavirus. (File photo: AFP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia on Saturday reported 40,251 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day case tally since the start of the pandemic.

The government’s coronavirus taskforce reported 1,160 deaths related to the virus, three short of the daily record of 1,163 set the day before.

Russia will go into a nationwide workplace shutdown in the first week of November and the capital Moscow has reimposed a partial lockdown from Thursday, with only essential shops like pharmacies and supermarkets allowed to remain open.

