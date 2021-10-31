.
Boris Johnson insists UK will have lockdown-free Christmas

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain March 10, 2021. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain March 10, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Bloomberg

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is adamant that the UK will have a Christmas without restrictions despite an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases.

“I see no evidence whatever to think that any kind of lockdown is on the cards, Johnson told reporters en route to the Group of 20 summit in Rome. “Yes it’s true that cases are high, but they do not currently constitute any reason to go to Plan B.

The promise of a lockdown-free Christmas this year is one Johnson will want to keep after he dramatically changed course last December and canceled plans to allow families to see each other over the holidays.

There were scenes of panic at train stations, with people defying social-distancing rules to get out of London before the new rules took effect.

The problem is that Britain is entering winter with among the highest rates of new cases of coronavirus in Europe, and reported 186 extra deaths from the pandemic on Friday, pushing its death toll over 140,000. So far though, Johnson has been consistent in his decision to prioritize a return to normality and opening up the economy even it means higher infections.

His government has resisted calls to bring in extra measures such as compulsory wearing of face masks and guidance to work from home. Instead, it’s urging people to get booster vaccinations.

“The best thing everybody can do is get that booster jab as soon as you’re offered it, Johnson said.

“Please, please, please can everybody get their boosters.

