.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

COVID-19: Thailand’s Bangkok welcomes first tourists for quarantine-free holiday

  • Font
First group of foreign tourists arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport during the first day of the country's reopening campaign, part of the government's plan to jump start the pandemic-hit tourism sector in Bangkok, Thailand November 1, 2021. (Reuters)
First group of foreign tourists arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport during the first day of the country's reopening campaign, part of the government's plan to jump start the pandemic-hit tourism sector in Bangkok, Thailand November 1, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Thailand’s Bangkok welcomes first tourists for quarantine-free holiday

Reuters, Bangkok 

Published: Updated:

Hundreds of vaccinated foreign tourists are scheduled to arrive in Bangkok on Monday, the first wave of visitors to Thailand in 18 months who will not have to undergo quarantine for the coronavirus.

Seeking to resurrect its pandemic-ravaged tourism economy, Thailand’s government has given the green light to vaccinated tourists from more than 60 countries, including the United States and China.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Several European countries are also on the list as officials hope to capitalize on travelers from the northern hemisphere escaping the winter blues.

Thailand, one of the Asia-Pacific’s most popular tourist destinations, has for the past 18 months enforced strict pandemic entry rules that have been criticized in the travel industry for being too restrictive and onerous.

Before the pandemic, tourism accounted for about 12 percent of Thailand’s GDP and its capital city was the world’s most visited city.

The crisis has cost Thailand about 3 million tourism-dependent jobs and an estimated $50 billion a year in revenue.

Thai officials tested the waters with the reopening of the resort island of Phuket in July, allowing fully-vaccinated tourists to skip the then-mandatory two-week quarantine provided they stay on the island, where tourism accounts for 90 percent of the local economy.

However, the “Phuket Sandbox” was less popular than officials had hoped, with arrivals to the island in July at just 1 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

Under the new national program, arrivals must spend their first night in a pre-approved hotel and receive a negative COVID-19 test before they are able to travel freely to rest of the country.

Airlines have rushed to ready the country for the hoped influx of visitors, bringing jets back from hibernation. Still, the return will be relatively slow. The finance ministry predicts just 180,000 foreign arrivals this year and 7 million next year, compared with some 40 million in 2019.

The majority of Thailand’s 1.9 million infections and more than 19,000 coronavirus-related fatalities have been recorded since April. Around 42 percent of the 72 million population has been vaccinated.

Read more:

China says US COVID-19 origins report is without credibility

Boris Johnson insists UK will have lockdown-free Christmas

Australia reopens international borders for first time in COVID-19 pandemic

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US will respond to Iran’s actions, ‘price’ to pay for nuclear talks failure: Biden US will respond to Iran’s actions, ‘price’ to pay for nuclear talks failure: Biden
US flies B-1B bomber over Middle East amid Iran tensions US flies B-1B bomber over Middle East amid Iran tensions
Top Content
Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos
Man dressed as Joker terrorizes Tokyo train, injures 10 people Man dressed as Joker terrorizes Tokyo train, injures 10 people
Bill Gates celebrates 66th birthday with Jeff Bezos in Turkey’s Mugla region Bill Gates celebrates 66th birthday with Jeff Bezos in Turkey’s Mugla region
US flies B-1B bomber over Middle East amid Iran tensions US flies B-1B bomber over Middle East amid Iran tensions
UAE instructs citizens in Lebanon to return home amid ongoing crisis UAE instructs citizens in Lebanon to return home amid ongoing crisis
Israel’s army launches week-long simulation of full-scale war with Hezbollah Israel’s army launches week-long simulation of full-scale war with Hezbollah
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More