Russia says Sputnik Light is a valid standalone COVID-19 vaccine

  • Font
A view shows vials with the one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a vaccination centre at a city market in Moscow, Russia, June 30, 2021. (Reuters)
A view shows vials with the one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a vaccination center at a city market in Moscow, Russia, June 30, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Russia says Sputnik Light is a valid standalone COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters, Moscow 

Published: Updated:

The Kremlin insisted on Monday that Russian-developed Sputnik Light was a standalone COVID-19 vaccine, after Russia’s health minister was quoted as saying it would be used only as a booster for people who have already been inoculated.

Russia had previously promoted Sputnik Light, which comprises the first shot of its flagship two-shot Sputnik V, as an effective standalone vaccine as well as a booster that can be combined with non-Russian vaccines.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Last week, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko was quoted as saying that with the spread of the Delta variant of the virus, the ministry would switch to recommending that Sputnik Light be used for re-vaccination only.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday Murashko’s words had been taken out of context.

“Those are two different vaccines (Sputnik V and Sputnik Light) and the efficiency of both has absolutely been proven, not just in our country but in many countries of the world,” he told a briefing.

“Therefore, Sputnik Light can be used both as a main vaccine and as a booster.”

