Bahrain approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11

A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Bahrain approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Gulf state Bahrain has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use for children aged between 5 and 11 years, the government media office said on Tuesday.

The decision came after a study involving 3,100 children aged between 5 and 11 who were administered with the vaccine found it to be 90.7 percent effective in that age group, said the statement, citing the National Health Regulatory Authority.

None of the children involved in the study showed severe side effects, it said.

Bahrain will be supplied with doses from the manufacturer for the 5-11 age group from the start of 2022, it said.

