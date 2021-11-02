Bahrain approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11

Gulf state Bahrain has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use for children aged between 5 and 11 years, the government media office said on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The decision came after a study involving 3,100 children aged between 5 and 11 who were administered with the vaccine found it to be 90.7 percent effective in that age group, said the statement, citing the National Health Regulatory Authority.

None of the children involved in the study showed severe side effects, it said.

Bahrain will be supplied with doses from the manufacturer for the 5-11 age group from the start of 2022, it said.

Read more:

UAE grants emergency use approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 to 11

Bahrain summons Lebanon's ambassador to protest Kordahi comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE

Bahrain aims to reach net zero carbon emissions in 2060