Iran’s foreign minister under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tested positive for coronavirus on Monday and is currently under quarantine, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Tehran’s top diplomat is feeling well and working from home, foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told the official IRNA news agency.

The coronavirus has infected and killed several Iranian government officials since the outbreak in the country began in February 2020.

As of Monday, the virus has killed more than 126,000 people and infected nearly six million in Iran, according to health ministry figures.

