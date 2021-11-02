.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran’s foreign minister under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

  • Font
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian attends a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov following their meeting, in Moscow, Russia, October 6, 2021. Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool via REUTERS
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian attends a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov following their meeting, in Moscow, Russia, October 6, 2021. (Reuters)

Iran’s foreign minister under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tested positive for coronavirus on Monday and is currently under quarantine, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Tehran’s top diplomat is feeling well and working from home, foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told the official IRNA news agency.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The coronavirus has infected and killed several Iranian government officials since the outbreak in the country began in February 2020.

As of Monday, the virus has killed more than 126,000 people and infected nearly six million in Iran, according to health ministry figures.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Iran's first coronavirus hotspot Qom still sees raging virus as outbreak continues

Iran’s COVID-19 deaths top 100,000: Health ministry

Iran’s President Raisi promises to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination, revive economy

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
US senators urge Biden to hit Lebanon’s politicians, Hezbollah with more sanctions US senators urge Biden to hit Lebanon’s politicians, Hezbollah with more sanctions
Mikati: I urged Kordahi to prioritize Lebanon’s interest in Gulf crisis to no avail Mikati: I urged Kordahi to prioritize Lebanon’s interest in Gulf crisis to no avail
Top Content
Elon Musk says will sell Tesla stock to solve world hunger, wants proof from UN first Elon Musk says will sell Tesla stock to solve world hunger, wants proof from UN first
Iran navy thwarts pirate attack on oil tanker in Gulf of Aden: Reports Iran navy thwarts pirate attack on oil tanker in Gulf of Aden: Reports
Czech model imprisoned in Pakistan for drug trafficking acquitted Czech model imprisoned in Pakistan for drug trafficking acquitted
Maduro ally Saab arraignment in US court on money laundering charges postponed Maduro ally Saab arraignment in US court on money laundering charges postponed
Lebanon FM invites Saudi Arabia for talks to ease row: AFP Lebanon FM invites Saudi Arabia for talks to ease row: AFP
Mikati: I urged Kordahi to prioritize Lebanon’s interest in Gulf crisis to no avail Mikati: I urged Kordahi to prioritize Lebanon’s interest in Gulf crisis to no avail
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More