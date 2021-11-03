.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Christmas may be difficult as COVID not over, England’s deputy medical officer says

  • Font
Commuters cross the London Bridge, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain July 6, 2021. (Reuters)
Commuters cross the London Bridge, amid the spread of the coronavirus , in London, Britain. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Christmas may be difficult as COVID not over, England’s deputy medical officer says

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Christmas may be difficult as the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, England’s deputy chief medical officer warned on Wednesday, urging people to behave with caution and come forward for booster shots.

Britain reported 293 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest daily figure since March, and there have been an average of around 40,000 new cases each day in recent weeks.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted restrictions in England in July, and has said he plans to cope with COVID over the winter by relying on vaccinations rather than mandating masks or lockdowns.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Too many people believe that this pandemic is now over. I personally feel there are some hard months to come in the winter and it is not over,” Jonathan Van-Tam told BBC TV, adding that behavior and the uptake of booster shots would determine how tough winter would be.

“Christmas and indeed all of the darker winter months are potentially going to be problematic.”

Johnson has cited Britain’s success in the initial vaccination rollout as he lifted restrictions, but a slower rollout of boosters means that for many vulnerable people, immunity could be waning.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) has said that taking action now could reduce the need for tougher measures later.

Jeremy Farrar, director of Wellcome, said he had stepped down from SAGE to focus on his work at the health charity, but added the situation was still worrying.

“The Covid-19 crisis is a long way from over,” he said in a statement.

“The high levels of transmission seen in the UK remain concerning, but I stepped down as a participant of SAGE knowing ministers had been provided with most of the key science advice needed over the winter months.”

Read more:

Global COVID-19 death toll tops five million in under two years

US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11

Dutch reintroduce face masks as COVID-19 cases surge

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman
K-Pop singing sensations to take center stage at Expo 2020 to mark UAE golden jubilee K-Pop singing sensations to take center stage at Expo 2020 to mark UAE golden jubilee
Top Content
Man who handed Alec Baldwin loaded gun on film set breaks silence Man who handed Alec Baldwin loaded gun on film set breaks silence
Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia excavate forgotten kingdoms Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia excavate forgotten kingdoms
Virgin Hyperloop to transport 200 million passengers a year by 2040: MD Virgin Hyperloop to transport 200 million passengers a year by 2040: MD
UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations
Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman
Sudan’s Hamdok wants coup reversed as condition for dialog: Spokesman Sudan’s Hamdok wants coup reversed as condition for dialog: Spokesman
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More