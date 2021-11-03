UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations

Health officials in the United Arab Emirates have announced new COVID-19 safety rules ahead of the country’s 50th National Day celebrations and the UAE’s Commemoration Day.

During the UAE’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said to attend any events or gathering residents must present negative results of a PCR conducted less than 96 hours prior to the event, while masks will continue to remain mandatory indoors and in crowded areas.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

At any event, all attendees’ temperatures will be checked, and everyone must remain at a physical distance of 1.5 meters. This rule does not apply to members of the same family.

People of all ages are allowed to attend events marking National Day and Commemoration Day, providing they have a received a COVID-19 vaccine more than 14 days before the events, got a booster shot or have a green pass status on their Al Hosn application.

NCEMA has also asked residents to maintain social distancing, avoid shaking hands or hugging and to keep a proper distance while taking photographs.

“Let us celebrate safely and maintain the gains and efforts done so far, for the health and safety of everyone,” NCEMA said on Twitter. “Today, our role is to preserve what we have achieved so far, while at the same time adhere to all preventative measures as we reopen gradually and return to normalcy, in order to ensure sustainable recovery.”

Organizers of any events will form specialized teams to ensure that everyone is adhering to the protocol and its guidelines, the health body said. They will manage the event’s entry and exit points to prevent crowds.

“The public should be rest assured that the UAE is on high readiness to deal with the repercussions of the pandemic, and that the healthcare sector continues to ensure the health and safety of all members of the society and all its groups,” NCEMA said on Twitter.

“As for the pandemic situation in the country, the healthcare sector continues to conduct PCR tests, provide free vaccination for all eligible members of the society with no exception. This has helped contain the spread of the virus and reduce infections and deaths”

“According to Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking for October, the UAE has ranked third globally and first regionally in dealing with COVID-19, which reflects the efficiency of its leading model in managing the crisis.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Commemoration Day is marked on November 30, while the UAE’s National Day is marked on December 2.

Celebrations for the National Day is expected to be bigger than ever this year as the UAE marks it ‘Year of the 50th’; marking 50 years since the nation’s founding in 1971.

Read more:

UAE officials laud public for low COVID-19 cases, continues to monitor new strains

Emiratis and expatriates celebrate UAE's 49th National Day

The UAE records 74 new COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours