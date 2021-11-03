.
US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11

A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

US health officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot, a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign.

The Food and Drug Administration already authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11 — doses just a third of the amount given to teens and adults.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends who should receive FDA-cleared vaccines.

The announcement by CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky came only hours after an advisory panel unanimously decided Pfizer’s shots should be opened to the 28 million youngsters in that age group.

Millions of shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have already been shipped to states, doctors’ offices and pharmacies, to be ready for CDC’s decision.

Read more: ‘Stock up,’ China says, amid new COVID-19 outbreak

