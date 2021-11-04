The UAE records 73 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates is continuing to report a daily decrease in COVID-19 cases, recorded just 74 new cases and now virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Thursday.

A total of 2,137 people have died from complications relating to COVID-19 in the UAE, while there have been 740,209 recorded cases.

Meanwhile, 1112 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 734,562.

The UAE continues to lead the way with vaccination rates, with 98 percent of the population having received one dose and 88 percent being fully vaccinated against the virus.

