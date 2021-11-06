.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Austria tightens coronavirus restrictions further

  • Font
People wait in line in front of a vaccination station that is installed at a BILLA Plus (REWE Group) supermarket in Vienna on August 25, 2021 during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (AFP)
People wait in line in front of a vaccination station that is installed at a BILLA Plus (REWE Group) supermarket in Vienna on August 25, 2021 during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (AFP)

Austria tightens coronavirus restrictions further

AFP

Published: Updated:

Austria on Friday said only those vaccinated or cured from coronavirus would be allowed to frequent restaurants, hotels and cultural venues as the Alpine nation battles a surge in cases.

The new rule takes effect on Monday with a four-week transition phase to incentivize people to get jabbed, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“No one wants to split the society, but it is our responsibility to protect the people in our country,” he told a news conference.

The EU member of almost nine million people recorded more than 9,300 new daily cases Friday, a fresh record for this year.

Besides considering hospitals' ICU units filling up faster than expected, tourism-dependent Austria also fears being backlisted by other countries because of the rapid virus spread.

Some 64 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, which is below the EU-wide average of some 67 percent.

Under the new rules, a negative Covid test will also no longer be sufficient for services with close contact such as at the hairdressers, and only those vaccinated and cured can attend gatherings of 25 people or more.

On Thursday, the capital Vienna announced a similar rule due to come into effect next week.

So far, more than 11,450 people infected with the new coronavirus have died in Austria.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Philippines eases COVID-19 curbs in Manila amid decrease in cases

China’s latest COVID-19 outbreak spreads to 20th province as cases near 800

Western Australia sets 90 pct COVID-19 vaccination target for reopening

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments Hezbollah claims Saudi Arabia ‘waging war’ on Lebanon over Kordahi comments
US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel US officials say Iran seized Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in Oct., still hold vessel
Top Content
Iran says its stockpile of 60 pct enriched uranium has reached 25 kg Iran says its stockpile of 60 pct enriched uranium has reached 25 kg
Saudi Arabia urges its citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible Saudi Arabia urges its citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible
Official UAE 50th National Day celebration to take place, be livestreamed in Hatta Official UAE 50th National Day celebration to take place, be livestreamed in Hatta
US Embassy in Addis Ababa tells its citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible US Embassy in Addis Ababa tells its citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible
UAE's space psychology project Analog Mission#1 begins in Moscow UAE's space psychology project Analog Mission#1 begins in Moscow
Expo 2020 Dubai: Female Muslim US hip-hopper urges ‘girls to feel powerful’ Expo 2020 Dubai: Female Muslim US hip-hopper urges ‘girls to feel powerful’
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More