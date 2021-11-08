.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel

  • Font
General view of Abu Dhabi's Al Reem Island in the United Arab Emirates. (Unsplash, Kamil Rogalinski)
General view of Abu Dhabi's Al Reem Island in the United Arab Emirates. (Unsplash)
Coronavirus

UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi has updated its ‘Green List’ of countries and territories where people can travel to and from without the need to quarantine.

“An updated Green List of countries, regions and territories from where individuals can directly enter Abu Dhabi emirate without the need to quarantine has been released, effective November 7, 2021,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) announced Saturday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The list includes the following countries: Albania, Algeria, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Bhutan, Belize, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Burma, Burundi, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Comoros, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Iran, Israel, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Thailand, The Netherlands, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, United Kingdom, USA, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

Abu Dhabi removed the quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers coming into the emirate from all international destinations, however, a negative PCR test must be taken within 48 hours of departure.

Read more:

UAE overcame COVID-19 crisis, life returning to normal: Abu Dhabi crown prince

Green List: Abu Dhabi adds 27 new quarantine-free destinations including US, UK

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iraq PM speaks out after attempted assassination, photos show attack aftermath Iraq PM speaks out after attempted assassination, photos show attack aftermath
Kordahi would resign if it ‘guarantees’ a change in Gulf stance on Lebanon: Report Kordahi would resign if it ‘guarantees’ a change in Gulf stance on Lebanon: Report
Top Content
India’s cow dung fight marks end of Diwali festivities India’s cow dung fight marks end of Diwali festivities
Vietnamese minister under fire for ‘Salt Bae’ golden steak dinner in London Vietnamese minister under fire for ‘Salt Bae’ golden steak dinner in London
Tigray fighters say Ethiopia capital not facing ‘bloodbath’ Tigray fighters say Ethiopia capital not facing ‘bloodbath’
Iraq PM speaks out after attempted assassination, photos show attack aftermath Iraq PM speaks out after attempted assassination, photos show attack aftermath
Saudi Arabia’s AlUla, Saudia welcome guests on world’s first ‘Museum in the Sky’ Saudi Arabia’s AlUla, Saudia welcome guests on world’s first ‘Museum in the Sky’
President Biden strongly condemns attack on Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi’s home President Biden strongly condemns attack on Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi’s home
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More