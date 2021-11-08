UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel

The United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi has updated its ‘Green List’ of countries and territories where people can travel to and from without the need to quarantine.

“An updated Green List of countries, regions and territories from where individuals can directly enter Abu Dhabi emirate without the need to quarantine has been released, effective November 7, 2021,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) announced Saturday.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The list includes the following countries: Albania, Algeria, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Bhutan, Belize, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Burma, Burundi, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Comoros, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Iran, Israel, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Thailand, The Netherlands, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, United Kingdom, USA, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

Abu Dhabi removed the quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers coming into the emirate from all international destinations, however, a negative PCR test must be taken within 48 hours of departure.

Read more:

UAE overcame COVID-19 crisis, life returning to normal: Abu Dhabi crown prince

Green List: Abu Dhabi adds 27 new quarantine-free destinations including US, UK