.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UK COVID-19 rules updated to recognize UAE travelers with Sinopharm, Sinovac

  • Font
Travellers arrive at Heathrow's Terminal 5 in west London on August 2, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Travellers arrive at Heathrow's Terminal 5 in west London on August 2, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

UK COVID-19 rules updated to recognize UAE travelers with Sinopharm, Sinovac

Jennifer Bell. Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Kingdom has updated its COVID-19 travel rules, approving travelers who have had the Chinese-made Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccines into the country without the need for quarantine.

The rules will offer huge benefits to residents in the United Arab Emirates; a large proportion of which have been vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccine.

A nurse holds a vial of China's Sinopharm coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine. (File photo: Reuters)
A nurse holds a vial of China's Sinopharm coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine. (File photo: Reuters)

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Britain has also said it will also add India’s Covaxin to the list of approved vaccines for inbound travelers.

The changes, announced by the UK government on its official website, will come into effect on November 22 as of 4am BST.

The updated rules also mean relaxed travel rules for children and adolescents.

All people under the age of 18 will now be treated as fully vaccinated and will be able to enter England without the need to isolate on arrival, the UK’s Department of Transport said.

Previously, the UK government had only recognized a handful of vaccines on the World Health Organization’s emergency use list, including Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna and Janssen.

All travelers must have had two doses of one of the approved vaccines at least 14 days before the day of arrival.

Travel to the UK will also be easier as of next month for UAE residents.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Emirates Airline will restart flights to London Gatwick Airport – the UK’s second busiest airport - from December 10, the Dubai-based carrier has announced.

The world’s largest international airline will resume services to its second London gateway with a daily flight operated by a B777 aircraft, across first, business and economy class, restoring operations between the airline and a total of six UK airports.

Read more:

Dubai’s Emirates to restart flights to London Gatwick from December

UK to accept UAE COVID-19 vaccination certificates from Oct. 4, lift restrictions

UK-UAE travel update: COVID-19 vaccine requirements announced by British official

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison
Iran-backed militia used Iranian-made drones in attack on Iraqi PM: Sources Iran-backed militia used Iranian-made drones in attack on Iraqi PM: Sources
Top Content
UAE’s 50th National Day: How to celebrate the country’s golden jubilee UAE’s 50th National Day: How to celebrate the country’s golden jubilee
Miss Universe UAE coronation night canceled until further notice Miss Universe UAE coronation night canceled until further notice
UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel
Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison Houthi court in Yemen sentences model Entesar al-Hammadi to five years in prison
Iran Quds Force chief meets Iraqi PM in Baghdad after assassination attempt: Report Iran Quds Force chief meets Iraqi PM in Baghdad after assassination attempt: Report
Elon Musk faces $15 billion tax bill, making the sale of Tesla stock likely: Reports Elon Musk faces $15 billion tax bill, making the sale of Tesla stock likely: Reports
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More