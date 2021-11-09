UK COVID-19 rules updated to recognize UAE travelers with Sinopharm, Sinovac

The United Kingdom has updated its COVID-19 travel rules, approving travelers who have had the Chinese-made Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccines into the country without the need for quarantine.

The rules will offer huge benefits to residents in the United Arab Emirates; a large proportion of which have been vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccine.

Britain has also said it will also add India’s Covaxin to the list of approved vaccines for inbound travelers.

The changes, announced by the UK government on its official website, will come into effect on November 22 as of 4am BST.

The updated rules also mean relaxed travel rules for children and adolescents.

All people under the age of 18 will now be treated as fully vaccinated and will be able to enter England without the need to isolate on arrival, the UK’s Department of Transport said.

Previously, the UK government had only recognized a handful of vaccines on the World Health Organization’s emergency use list, including Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna and Janssen.

All travelers must have had two doses of one of the approved vaccines at least 14 days before the day of arrival.

Travel to the UK will also be easier as of next month for UAE residents.

Emirates Airline will restart flights to London Gatwick Airport – the UK’s second busiest airport - from December 10, the Dubai-based carrier has announced.

The world’s largest international airline will resume services to its second London gateway with a daily flight operated by a B777 aircraft, across first, business and economy class, restoring operations between the airline and a total of six UK airports.

