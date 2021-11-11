.
Claudio Facoetti, 65, from the northern Italian city of Bergamo, near Milan, walks on his own with the help of intensive care nurse Angela to a stretcher after leaving the university clinic Saint Josef of Bochum where he recovered within six weeks from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bochum, Germany, May 9, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Germany hits a record 50,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

AFP, Berlin

Published: Updated:

Germany registered a record 50,196 new COVID-19 infections Thursday, according to health authorities.

It is the first time Germany has exceeded 50,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and comes as infections and deaths have soared since mid-October.

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has described the rise in infections as “dramatic”.

“The pandemic is returning in a new spectacular fashion,” her spokesperson said, calling on regional authorities to take further steps to quell the outbreak.

Pressure is also building on hospitals, in an outbreak blamed on Germany’s relatively low vaccination rates of just over 67 percent.

Several of the worst-hit states, including Saxony, Bavaria, and most recently Berlin, have introduced new restrictions aimed at non-vaccinated people, who have been the first to be affected by the rebound in cases.

As of Monday, Berlin will ban unvaccinated people from entering restaurants, terraces, bars, sports halls, and hairdressers.

Over 4.9 million people have been infected by COVID-19 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic.

