.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

The UAE records 82 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths in 24 hours

  • Font
UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)
UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

The UAE records 82 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths in 24 hours

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 82 new COVID-19 cases and no virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Thursday.

A total of 2,142 people have died from complications relating to COVID-19 in the UAE, while there have been 740,729 recorded cases.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Meanwhile, 97 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 735,270.

The UAE continues to lead the way with vaccination rates, with 98.76 percent of the population having received one dose and 88.67 percent being fully vaccinated against the virus.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

During this week’s UAE’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) urged people to adhere to precautionary measures amid the gradual openness of the country.

NCEMA also announced the opening of women’s’ prayer areas and ablution areas.

Read more:

UAE officials laud public for low COVID-19 cases, continues to monitor new strains

UAE firms prove COVID-19 resilience with 4 percent pay hike in 2022

Global COVID-19 infections pass 250 million: AFP tally

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
France handed executed journalist Zam to Iran in swap deal, claims ex-intel officer France handed executed journalist Zam to Iran in swap deal, claims ex-intel officer
UAE's renewed diplomacy with Syria could lead to more Arab overtures UAE's renewed diplomacy with Syria could lead to more Arab overtures
Top Content
Video shows Will Smith climbing to the top of the Burj Khalifa Video shows Will Smith climbing to the top of the Burj Khalifa
Dubai’s Mashreqbank hit with $100 mln fine in US over Sudan sanctions Dubai’s Mashreqbank hit with $100 mln fine in US over Sudan sanctions
France handed executed journalist Zam to Iran in swap deal, claims ex-intel officer France handed executed journalist Zam to Iran in swap deal, claims ex-intel officer
Egyptian Siamese twins to arrive in Saudi Arabia for potential emergency surgery Egyptian Siamese twins to arrive in Saudi Arabia for potential emergency surgery
India strengthens ties with GCC nations, invites them to invest in sustainable energy India strengthens ties with GCC nations, invites them to invest in sustainable energy
Israeli ambassador to UK flees London university event amid pro-Palestine protests Israeli ambassador to UK flees London university event amid pro-Palestine protests
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More