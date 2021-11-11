The UAE records 82 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 82 new COVID-19 cases and no virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Thursday.

A total of 2,142 people have died from complications relating to COVID-19 in the UAE, while there have been 740,729 recorded cases.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Meanwhile, 97 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 735,270.

The UAE continues to lead the way with vaccination rates, with 98.76 percent of the population having received one dose and 88.67 percent being fully vaccinated against the virus.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

During this week’s UAE’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) urged people to adhere to precautionary measures amid the gradual openness of the country.

NCEMA also announced the opening of women’s’ prayer areas and ablution areas.

Read more:

UAE officials laud public for low COVID-19 cases, continues to monitor new strains

UAE firms prove COVID-19 resilience with 4 percent pay hike in 2022

Global COVID-19 infections pass 250 million: AFP tally