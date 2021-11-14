.
Eight dead from COVID-19, 89 infected at US nursing home

An Austin-Travis County medic loads a patient with COVID-19 symptoms into an ambulance on August 05, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (AFP)
An Austin-Travis County medic loads a patient with COVID-19 symptoms into an ambulance on August 05, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (AFP)

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Eight residents of a nursing home in Connecticut have died during a coronavirus outbreak while 89 residents and employees have tested positive for the disease, nursing home officials say.

The outbreak at the Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canaan began Sept. 30, chief executive Kevin O’Connell and nursing director Cady Bloodgood said in a statement Friday.

The eight residents who died had serious health problems, according to the officials. Those who tested positive included 67 residents and 22 staff members. The officials said 48 residents and 21 employees have recovered.

O’Connell told the Republican-American there were no infections at the nearby Geer Lodge, an independent and assisted living center on the campus. He and Bloodgood said virus testing continues biweekly.

“While we must continue with COVID-19 prevention protocols, we want to assure everyone we are doing our best to keep residents and staff safe,” they said.

The nursing home, which houses 82 residents, has suspended in-person visitation, but virtual and window visits can be arranged.

The latest state report on coronavirus infections in nursing homes released Friday said there were 45 confirmed cases among residents and 54 confirmed cases among staff members throughout Connecticut between Oct. 27 and Nov. 9. Three residents died.

