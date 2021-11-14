.
Seven Cambodians die after drinking alcohol disinfectant

A soldier takes a nap in an empty bed inside the National Olympic Stadium set up as a quarantine center during the latest outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 26, 2021. (Reuters)
A soldier takes a nap in an empty bed inside the National Olympic Stadium set up as a quarantine center during the latest outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 26, 2021. (Reuters)

Seven Cambodians die after drinking alcohol disinfectant

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Seven Cambodian laborers have died after drinking alcohol they were given as a disinfectant in a quarantine and mixed it with water and soft drinks, the Health Ministry said Saturday.

The laborers had returned from Thailand and were placed in a coronavirus quarantine camp in northwestern Banteay Meanchey province.

The Health Ministry said 12 others were hospitalized after drinking the mix on Tuesday and Wednesday. They complained of headaches, dizziness and difficulty in breathing.

Experts collected the samples and took them to a laboratory in Phnom Penh for an analysis.

Coronavirus: US again warns drinking bleach is not COVID-19 cure as poison rates jump

Coronavirus: White House accuses media of twisting Trump’s ‘disinfectant’ remarks

