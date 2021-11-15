More than 99 pct of the UAE population now vaccinated against COVID-19

More than 99 percent of the population in the United Arab Emirates have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, new figures from the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) have revealed.

The figures show that 99.06 percent of the UAE’s 10-million strong population has received a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while almost nine in ten (89.26 percent) have been fully inoculated against the virus.

The UAE has been reporting record low new daily COVID-19 cases for weeks.

On Sunday, just 66 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to officials in a 24-hour period.

Earlier this month, health officials in the UAE praised members of the public for following safety protocols – but said variants of the disease are still a cause for concern.

Officials also announced new COVID-19 safety rules ahead of the country’s 50th National Day celebrations and the UAE’s Commemoration Day.

NCEMA said to attend any events or gathering, residents must present negative results of a PCR conducted less than 96 hours prior to the event, while masks will continue to remain mandatory indoors and in crowded areas.

At any event, all attendees’ temperatures will be checked, and everyone must remain at a physical distance of 1.5 meters. This rule does not apply to members of the same family.

People of all ages are allowed to attend events marking National Day and Commemoration Day, providing they have a received a COVID-19 vaccine more than 14 days before the events, got a booster shot or have a green pass status on their Alhosn application.

NCEMA has also asked residents to maintain social distancing, avoid shaking hands or hugging and to keep a proper distance while taking photographs.

Face masks remain mandatory across the UAE.

