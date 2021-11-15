.
.
.
.
Singapore to ease COVID-19 entry curbs to arrivals from five more countries

Passengers from Amsterdam arrive at Changi Airport under Singapore's expanded Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) quarantine-free travel scheme, as the city-state opens its borders to more countries amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Singapore October 20, 2021. (Reuters)
Passengers from Amsterdam arrive at Changi Airport under Singapore’s expanded Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) quarantine-free travel scheme, in Singapore October 20, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Singapore will allow vaccinated arrivals from five more countries, including Indonesia and India, to access the country without quarantine via its travel lanes from Nov. 29, its transport minister said on Monday.

The program is expected to be extended to visitors from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from early next month, the minister told a briefing.

