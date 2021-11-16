.
Saudi Arabia: 97 pct of COVID infected people in past two months were not vaccinated

A Saudi man and his wife enter Granada Mall, after displaying the Tawakolna app, launched by the Saudi authorities to help track people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 3, 2021. (Reuters)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi health authorities said that 97 percent of people infected with COVID-19 in the Kingdom during the past two months were not vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Health said that 65 percent of the infected people were not immunized while 32 percent of the infected had only taken a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the proportion of those vaccinated with two doses amounted to 3 percent of those infected during the past two months.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The number of those who received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Saudi Arabia has so far reached more than 22 million people, out of a total population of 35.01 million people, according to figures released by the Argaam news website.

The ministry also called on all citizens and residents, who have received two-dose COVID-19 vaccines at least six months ago, to obtain the third shot, or booster dose, to “strengthen the community’s immunity.”

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority on Wednesday approved the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 years, SPA reported.

This came after Pfizer submitted a request for approval by the authority.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia clarifies COVID-19 mask rules for open public places

Saudi Arabia launches third COVID-19 booster vaccine dose for people 18 and older

Saudi Arabia came out ahead of COVID pandemic, proved its resilience: Al-Falih at FII

Saudi Arabia’s tourism minister calls for a unified travel protocol post-COVID

