UAE COVID-19 rules: All schools, universities to operate at 100 pct capacity in 2022

Health officials in the United Arab Emirates have announced that all schools and universities will return to 100 percent capacity from January 2022 as the country continues to report record low COVID-19 numbers.

However, all teachers, pupils and parents have been urged to take COVID-19 booster shots to ensure maximum protection against variants of the virus.

The announcement was made during this week’s UAE’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, held by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

NCEMA said the return to physical education at full capacity applied to all educational establishments.

School buses will also operate at full capacity. All passengers are required to wear face masks at all times.

PCR tests will continue to be mandated, as will social distancing.

To enter university accommodation, individuals must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Those with medical exceptions must provide a negative PCR test on a weekly basis.

Under the new rules, parents of students will also be allowed to attend events and activities in educational establishments, providing that have a PCR test 96 hours beforehand and wear a face mask at any event.

An NCEMA spokesperson, via Twitter, praised educational establishments across the country for helping contribute to reduced prevalence of the virus in the UAE.

“We have witnessed significant efforts in the loval and national education sector to ensure the safe return of students to physical education.”

“We praise the role of students and their cooperation with the administrations of educational establishments, enabling them to pass the first semester with success.”

“We also laud the efforts of administrative and teaching staff who adhered to all procedures aimed at ensuring the health and safety of everyone in its educational establishments.”

“We stress parents are our main partners in the process of awareness and guidance, as well as in promoting this culture, to create a community aware of their national responsibilities and achievements.”

“All educational establishments in the country will be monitored to ensure they respect the precautionary measures.”

