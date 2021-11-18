.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

AstraZeneca antibody drug 83 pct effective in preventing COVID-19

  • Font
The logo for AstraZeneca is seen outside its North America headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US, March 22, 2021. (Reuters)
The logo for AstraZeneca is seen outside its North America headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US, March 22, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

AstraZeneca antibody drug 83 pct effective in preventing COVID-19

Reuters 

Published: Updated:

AstraZeneca said on Thursday its COVID-19 antibody drug was 83 percent effective in cutting the risk of people contracting symptomatic illness in a six-month follow-up study, cementing the drugmaker’s lead in developing preventative coronavirus treatments.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The Anglo-Swedish company said a separate study in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 showed that a higher dose of the therapy, AZD7442, cut the risk of symptoms worsening by 88 percent when given within three days of first symptoms.

The latest round of positive results potentially position AstraZeneca as a rare supplier of both COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, with the drugmaker having said the therapy’s “real advantage” was as a preventative shot, rather than as a treatment.

“These new data add to the growing body of evidence supporting AZD7442’s potential to make a significant difference in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19,” Executive Vice President Mene Pangalos said in a statement.

Read more:

Pfizer to allow generic versions of its COVID-19 pill paxlovid in 95 countries

Explainer: How does Merck’s COVID-19 pill compare to Pfizer’s?

Pfizer says its antiviral pill cuts risk of severe COVID-19 by 89 percent

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE, Israel to jointly design unmanned military, commercial vessels UAE, Israel to jointly design unmanned military, commercial vessels
Iran is leading state sponsor of terrorism, ISIS remains a threat to US: Official Iran is leading state sponsor of terrorism, ISIS remains a threat to US: Official
Top Content
UAE COVID-19 rules: All schools, universities to operate at 100 pct capacity in 2022 UAE COVID-19 rules: All schools, universities to operate at 100 pct capacity in 2022
UN: ISIS now in all Afghan provinces, Taliban responding with extrajudicial killings UN: ISIS now in all Afghan provinces, Taliban responding with extrajudicial killings
Long-term study shows coffee, tea could be linked to lower risk of stroke, dementia Long-term study shows coffee, tea could be linked to lower risk of stroke, dementia
Saudi Arabia arrests nine in possession of 391 kgs of hashish Saudi Arabia arrests nine in possession of 391 kgs of hashish
Turkey detains Syrian singer Omar Souleyman over alleged ties to Kurdish militants Turkey detains Syrian singer Omar Souleyman over alleged ties to Kurdish militants
Israel, UAE, Jordan to sign US-backed water-for-energy pact Israel, UAE, Jordan to sign US-backed water-for-energy pact
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More