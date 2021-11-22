.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

COVID-19 testing kits run out in northeast Syria: Official

  • Font
People wait to get the coronavirus disease vaccine in Damascus, Sept. 29, 2021. (Reuters)
People wait to get the coronavirus disease vaccine in Damascus, Sept. 29, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing kits run out in northeast Syria: Official

AFP

Published: Updated:

COVID-19 testing kits ran out two weeks ago in the northeast Syria area under the control of the self-declared Kurdish administration, a health official said Monday.

The official said the absence of testing kits has hindered the ability to determine the new numbers of cases of the coronavirus in the region.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The autonomous Kurdish administration has not published new COVID-19 figures since November 10, having previously registered a total of 36,960 cases, including 1,478 deaths.

“There are new cases but we don’t have the capacity to test them because the lab has stopped working,” health official Nechirvan Suleiman told AFP.

“Testing kits ran out two weeks ago.”

Already hit by shortages in medical supplies, northeastern Syria has relied during the pandemic on a single lab to test for the virus, located in the city of Qamishli in Hasakeh province.

Only 40,000 people have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus in the region, which receives vaccines sent from Damascus.

The Syrian capital received two shipments of vaccine doses in the past month. The first shipment included more than 1.3 million doses of the Chinese Sinovac jab via the global COVAX initiative, while the second was of one million Sinopharm doses from China.

Syria has seen a rise in COVID-19 infections over the past months, with hospitals at or past capacity.

Government-controlled areas in Syria recorded in October the highest rates of infection since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, according to the United Nations.

Medical staff and international organizations fear a further surge in COVID-19 infections with the start of the winter season, particularly in areas outside government control, where many camps for displaced people are concentrated.

In late October, UN under-secretary general for humanitarian affairs Martin Griffiths warned in a briefing to the Security Council that “cases are surging, ICUs are at full capacity, and vaccination rates remain below two percent” in Syria.

Read more: Syrians face common enemy across frontlines: Surging cases of COVID-19

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
From Dubai to the world: UAE street artist gets global acclaim for large-scale murals From Dubai to the world: UAE street artist gets global acclaim for large-scale murals
Iran-backed Houthis continue to detain US, UN employees: State Department Iran-backed Houthis continue to detain US, UN employees: State Department
Top Content
Russia will invade Ukraine in new year, says Kiev’s chief of defense intelligence Russia will invade Ukraine in new year, says Kiev’s chief of defense intelligence
Taliban tell networks in Afghanistan to stop airing shows with women actors Taliban tell networks in Afghanistan to stop airing shows with women actors
At least five dead, over 40 injured after SUV slams into Wisconsin Christmas parade At least five dead, over 40 injured after SUV slams into Wisconsin Christmas parade
Exclusive: Videos show Houthi militia using Sanaa airport as a military base Exclusive: Videos show Houthi militia using Sanaa airport as a military base
China’s hypersonic weapon test showed unprecedented capability: FT China’s hypersonic weapon test showed unprecedented capability: FT
Bahrain arrests ‘terror’ cell caught with weapons, explosives sourced from Iran Bahrain arrests ‘terror’ cell caught with weapons, explosives sourced from Iran
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More