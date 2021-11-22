.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Vietnam expects to fully vaccinate all adults against COVID-19 by end-2021

  • Font
Health workers wait for their turn as Vietnam starts its official rollout of AstraZeneca's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine for health workers, at Hai Duong Hospital for Tropical Diseases, Hai Duong province, Vietnam, March 8, 2021. (Reuters)
Health workers wait for their turn as Vietnam starts its official rollout of AstraZeneca's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine for health workers, at Hai Duong Hospital for Tropical Diseases, Hai Duong province, Vietnam, March 8, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Vietnam expects to fully vaccinate all adults against COVID-19 by end-2021

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh directed local officials to accelerate COVID-19 shots in order to fully vaccinate all adults aged 18 and older this year, surpassing the nation’s inoculation target, the cabinet’s news portal reported.

The nation will have enough vaccine doses this month to administer two shots to its entire adult population against the virus by the end of the year, according to the report, which also cited Deputy Premier Vu Duc Dam.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Vietnam had targeted fully vaccinating at least half of people aged 18 and older by the end of December and 70 percent of its entire population by the end of March, 2022.

The planning ministry this month proposed increasing that target to 80 percent of the population during the same period.

The premier, who with Dam spoke to the nation’s anti-COVID-19 task force over the weekend, also ordered the quickening of vaccinations for children and to prepare booster shots to those already vaccinated, according to the report.

The government had administered nearly 108 million vaccine doses as of Saturday, according to the health ministry. As of Friday, 53.4 percent of adults in Vietnam were fully vaccinated, the government website reported, citing information from the same meeting.

Read more:

Australia to further ease international COVID-19 border restrictions

UK Health Minister Javid says no ‘plan B’ needed yet, confirms racial bias probe

Disney World puts COVID-19 vaccination mandate policy on hold: Spokesperson

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
From Dubai to the world: UAE street artist gets global acclaim for large-scale murals From Dubai to the world: UAE street artist gets global acclaim for large-scale murals
Iran-backed Houthis continue to detain US, UN employees: State Department Iran-backed Houthis continue to detain US, UN employees: State Department
Top Content
Russia will invade Ukraine in new year, says Kiev’s chief of defense intelligence Russia will invade Ukraine in new year, says Kiev’s chief of defense intelligence
Taliban tell networks in Afghanistan to stop airing shows with women actors Taliban tell networks in Afghanistan to stop airing shows with women actors
Saudi air defenses destroy drone launched toward Najran airport Saudi air defenses destroy drone launched toward Najran airport
US defense secretary reaffirms commitment to withdraw US combat troops from Iraq US defense secretary reaffirms commitment to withdraw US combat troops from Iraq
At least five dead, over 40 injured after SUV slams into Wisconsin Christmas parade At least five dead, over 40 injured after SUV slams into Wisconsin Christmas parade
US encouraged by Sudan deal, warns against excessive force on protesters: Blinken US encouraged by Sudan deal, warns against excessive force on protesters: Blinken
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More