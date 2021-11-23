US not heading toward COVID-19 lockdown: White House official

The United States is not heading in the direction of a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Monday.

“We are not headed in that direction. We have the tools to accelerate the path out of this pandemic widely available,” Zients told reporters at a White House briefing.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The current seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in the US rose 18 percent to 92,800 per day, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said at the briefing.

Around 47 million eligible American adults and over 12 million teenagers are still not fully vaccinated, Walensky said.

Read more: Australia to further ease international COVID-19 border restrictions