US not heading toward COVID-19 lockdown: White House official

A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, US. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

US not heading toward COVID-19 lockdown: White House official

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United States is not heading in the direction of a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Monday.

“We are not headed in that direction. We have the tools to accelerate the path out of this pandemic widely available,” Zients told reporters at a White House briefing.

The current seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in the US rose 18 percent to 92,800 per day, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said at the briefing.

Around 47 million eligible American adults and over 12 million teenagers are still not fully vaccinated, Walensky said.

