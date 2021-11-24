.
Belgian PM COVID-19 negative after meeting French counterpart Castex

French Prime Minister Jean Castex, left, and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo of Belgium, right, give a statement after a Belgian-French security consultation meeting at Egmont Palace in Brussels, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP)
Coronavirus

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has tested negative for COVID-19 Wednesday after his French counterpart, whom he met earlier in the week, became infected with the coronavirus.

A statement from his office said that De Croo “will continue to do an important part of his work remotely” in line with restrictive measures that the government as a whole took last week. He will have a second test early next week.

De Croo met with French Prime Minister Jean Castex for security talks on Monday. That same day, Castex’s daughters tested positive after her father returned from the meeting with De Croo.

Castex himself then took two tests that were both positive, his office said.

