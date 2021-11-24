Belgian PM COVID-19 negative after meeting French counterpart Castex

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has tested negative for COVID-19 Wednesday after his French counterpart, whom he met earlier in the week, became infected with the coronavirus.

A statement from his office said that De Croo “will continue to do an important part of his work remotely” in line with restrictive measures that the government as a whole took last week. He will have a second test early next week.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

De Croo met with French Prime Minister Jean Castex for security talks on Monday. That same day, Castex’s daughters tested positive after her father returned from the meeting with De Croo.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Castex himself then took two tests that were both positive, his office said.

Read more:

EU’s health agency says COVID-19 vaccine boosters should be considered for all adults

New plant-based drug effective at blocking all COVID-19 variants, even Delta

Dutch police arrest more than 30 amid ongoing unrest against COVID-19 curbs