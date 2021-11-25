Saudi Arabia allows direct entry from Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, India from Dec. 1

Saudi Arabia will allow direct entry to travelers from Indonesia, Pakistan, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt and India starting December 1, lifting a requirement that they first spend two weeks outside the six countries, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

Travelers are required to quarantine for five days in government-approved accommodation after arriving, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status, the news agency reported citing an interior ministry official.



“The source stressed the importance of adhering to the application of all precautionary and preventive measures adopted,” SPA reported. “He also said that all procedures and measures shall be subject to continuous evaluation by the Kingdom’s competent health authorities, according to the developments in the epidemiological situation globally.”

The announcement was issued based on the continuous updates to the “epidemiological situation locally and globally” and the reports submitted by the Saudi health authorities about the developments of the pandemic and the health situation in several countries.

