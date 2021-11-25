.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia allows direct entry from Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, India from Dec. 1

  • Font
A traveller wearing a protective face mask wheels his bags at Riyadh International Airport, after Saudi Arabia reopened domestic flights, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 31, 2020. (Reuters)
A traveller wearing a protective face mask wheels his bags at Riyadh International Airport, after Saudi Arabia reopened domestic flights, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 31, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia allows direct entry from Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, India from Dec. 1

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia will allow direct entry to travelers from Indonesia, Pakistan, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt and India starting December 1, lifting a requirement that they first spend two weeks outside the six countries, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Travelers are required to quarantine for five days in government-approved accommodation after arriving, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status, the news agency reported citing an interior ministry official.

“The source stressed the importance of adhering to the application of all precautionary and preventive measures adopted,” SPA reported. “He also said that all procedures and measures shall be subject to continuous evaluation by the Kingdom’s competent health authorities, according to the developments in the epidemiological situation globally.”

The announcement was issued based on the continuous updates to the “epidemiological situation locally and globally” and the reports submitted by the Saudi health authorities about the developments of the pandemic and the health situation in several countries.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia: 97 pct of COVID infected people in past two months were not vaccinated

Private jet market recovers in Saudi Arabia, as demand for luxury travel rises

Prophet’s Holy Mosque open for prayers without an appointment or permit: Officials

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks
Top Content
As the UAE’s COVID-19 cases plummet, vaccination centers fall silent As the UAE’s COVID-19 cases plummet, vaccination centers fall silent
Aspirin can increase risk of heart failure by more than 25 percent: Study  Aspirin can increase risk of heart failure by more than 25 percent: Study 
Arab Coalition conducts eight operations against Iran-backed Houthis in Marib Arab Coalition conducts eight operations against Iran-backed Houthis in Marib
Iraq sends planes to Belarus to repatriate more migrants stuck on border Iraq sends planes to Belarus to repatriate more migrants stuck on border
Saudi Arabia allows direct entry from Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, India from Dec. 1 Saudi Arabia allows direct entry from Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, India from Dec. 1
Ethiopia’s government warns US against spreading false information on war Ethiopia’s government warns US against spreading false information on war
Before you go
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Explore More