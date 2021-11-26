.
Bahrain bans travelers from southern African states over COVID-19 concerns

Muslims maintain social distance as they receive Iftar meals provided by the authorities, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the holy month of Ramadan, in Manama, Bahrain. (Reuters)
A file photo shows people wearing face masks following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Manama, Bahrain. (Reuters)
Bahrain bans travelers from southern African states over COVID-19 concerns

Reuters

Bahrain has banned entry to travelers from South Africa and five southern African nations due to concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, the state news agency BNA reported on Friday.

The decision excluded Bahraini citizens and those with Bahraini residency visa holders, it said.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said Friday it would take “a few weeks” for researchers to understand the impact of the new C0VID-19 variant B.1.1.529 detected in South Africa.

“Researchers are working to understand more about the mutations and what they potentially mean for how transmissible or virulent this variant is,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told reporters, as WHO experts began a virtual meeting to determine whether B.1.1.529 should be classified as a variant of interest or of concern.

